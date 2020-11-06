Amazon Holiday Deal Takes Up to 56% Off Board Games

Amazon has launched another big one-day sale on board games as part of their Holiday Dash sales event, and this time they're taking up to 53% off hugely popular games like Catan, Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, and more.

You can check out Amazon's entire Holiday Dash board game sale right here - just keep in mind that the deals are only valid through the end of the day today, November 6th. To help get you started, we've picked out a handful of gems from the sale below.

There are many more board game deals where these came from, including several more editions of Catan and Ticket to Ride. Head on over to Amazon to shop them all. You can also check out Amazon's hot new board game releases right here, and their list of bestsellers here. Odds are several of the games in the sale will hit the bestsellers list over the course of the day, so grab them while you can.

