Marvel Rivals Just Dropped Its Hottest Marvel Legends Set Yet — Preorders Are Live Now

Luna Snow and Spider-Man are leaping out of the battle in Marvel Rivals and into your collection with an all-new Marvel Legends release from Hasbro. So far every figure inspired by the beloved game has sold out quickly, and this 2-pack is sure to follow suit. Read all about what makes this set a must-get for collectors and pre-order yours on Entertainment Earth and Amazon now.

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“I Am Ready To Put On A Show!”

Luna Snow makes her grand entrance in the Marvel Legends line with her very first articulated action figure. Following in the footsteps of iconic female characters like X-23 and Harley Quinn, Luna Snow first appeared outside of the pages of a comic book. The pop star turned ice-based superhero was introduced in 2018 as a playable character in the mobile game Marvel Future Fight, but has recently gained major popularity thanks to Marvel Rivals.

The figure does not disappoint and is definitely the standout of the set. Luna comes loaded with everything needed to put on a dazzling show on your shelf. There are two headsculpts, including the first official Marvel Legends headsculpt where the character is winking, alternate hands and the snowflake power effect. This power effect is my favorite accessory and yet another example of how Hasbro is bringing the action of the game to life in the figure. Luna can stand on the effect or it can be snapped to the figure’s wrists to recreate her ultimate ability from the game.

“Don’t Mess with the Amazing Spider-Man!”

If there is one thing every Marvel fan knows, it’s that you can never have too many Spider-Man action figures in your collection. Inspired by his original costume design in the game, this figure features painted web lines throughout his suit and intricate details on the Spidey symbol on his back. There is plenty of articulation and an extra set of hands included to recreate all your favorite webswinging poses. This is a welcome addition to any Spider-Man shelf for those of us who can’t get enough of the wallcrawler.

This is the last set of Marvel Rivals figures we saw previewed during the Marvel Legends Hasbro Pulse fanstream last month, but given the overwhelming positive response for fans, I’m sure we will see more announced soon. This set is sure to move fast, so pre-order yours now on Entertainment Earth or Amazon before they log off.