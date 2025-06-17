Amazon Luna Controller Gets a Huge Price Drop As Cloud Gaming Levels Up

Amazon just knocked the price of its Luna Controller down to $39.99, giving Prime users 43% off one of the most underrated cloud gaming accessories out there. Built for Amazon Luna but perfectly at home on PC and Fire TV, this controller looks and feels like it belongs next to your Xbox. If you’ve been thinking about streaming games like Control, Sonic Mania, or Resident Evil Village, this is the upgrade that turns your living room into a boss fight zone without draining your XP or your wallet.

Why the Amazon Luna Controller Is Worth It Right Now

Official Luna Wireless Controller Works with Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. Buy on Amazon

Cloud gaming used to be the equivalent of trying to watch Netflix on hotel Wi-Fi. Now? It’s legit. And if you’re gonna dive into Luna, you’ll want one of the best Bluetooth controllers. The Amazon Luna Controller connects directly to your Wi-Fi, so your button presses don’t feel like they’re waiting in a loading screen. Games like Street Fighter 6 and Hot Wheels Unleashed feel tight and responsive. Even Sonic would give it a nod and say, “You’re too slow” to your old gamepad. Plus, if you are already utilizing all of the Prime member benefits, you can also enjoy the free Prime games available from June 17, leading towards Prime Day, which starts on July 11th.

What the Amazon Luna Controller Gives You

The Luna Controller isn’t just a one-trick pony. It’s built with a familiar Xbox-style layout that works across devices. Fire TV, browser, tablet, PC… you name it, this thing pairs quickly and plays instantly. And yeah, it feels good in your hands. Not like those discount controllers that rattle when you shake them.

Here’s what it brings to the table:

A built-in Wi-Fi chip that gives your inputs a real speed boost

Bluetooth and USB-C support for flexible play styles

A headphone jack so your late-night Resident Evil Village sessions don’t wake the neighbors

Alexa voice support, because sometimes it feels good to shout “Play Fortnite” and have it actually happen



You can also install Amazon’s free PC driver, and you’ve got yourself an XInput controller that works great for Dead Cells, Hades, Hollow Knight, or whatever else is lurking in your backlog. It’s not just for Luna. It’s for gamers who want more from their gear without dropping next-gen prices.

How to Get the Amazon Luna Controller for $39.99

Official Luna Wireless Controller Works with Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. Buy on Amazon

No cheat codes needed here. Just head to Amazon’s product page and grab the Luna Controller while it’s sitting at $39.99, down from its original $69.99. That’s a big discount for a controller that can follow you from your couch to your laptop and back again. If you’re already gaming through the cloud or just want a solid backup controller for player two, this is a smart buy. Think of it like unlocking a premium skin in your setup. Only this one actually helps you win.

