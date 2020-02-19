Animal Crossing: New Horizons: New Switch Skins, Companion Guide, and Pre-Order Bonuses

If you haven’t reserved one of those fantastic Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch consoles yet, you might be in for a bit of a wait. High demand and the deadly coronavirus outbreak affecting manufacturing in China have completely dried up supplies.

However, some adorable new skins for the standard Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite might make you forget all about the custom console. Not only that, there’s a new Companion Guide and a several new pre-order bonuses to consider. Let’s start with the skins. Your options on Amazon are as follows:

Next up we have the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Companion Guide, which contains 432 pages of tips and tricks that will help you get the most out of your island vacation. It even comes with bonuses like a two-sided bookmark with character artwork and access to an online calendar for keeping track of events on the island. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $29.99 with a ship date slated for April 9th.

Note that the guide is brand new to Amazon and should receive a discount in the coming days. It’s covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date.

Finally, there are new retailer pre-order bonuses to consider at Walmart and Best Buy. A breakdown of those bonuses is available below.

Walmart – Free Tote Bag Bonus ($59.99)

Best Buy – Bell Bag Bundle (64.99)

If you’re not interested in the bonuses, keep in mind that the standard Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order is $10 reward eligible here at Best Buy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives on the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. For all of the latest news on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, make sure to check out all of our coverage right here. An official description for the game reads:

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”

