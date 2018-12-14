‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ Funko Pop Pre-Orders Are Live

There are two reasons that today is a big day for fans of Nickelodeon’s classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The first reason involves Funko, who announced a huge wave of Pop figures based on the show!

You can pre-order the entire standard lineup right here with shipping slated for February. It includes the following figures:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Aang on airscooter with a glow in the dark Chase at Hot Topic, and Azula through the Funko Insider Club at GameStop. Both with be available in the January / February timeframe.

The second reason that today is an exciting day for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender comes thanks to Amazon who are running a massive one-day sale on the complete series Blu-ray box set as well as the complete series Blu-ray box set for The Legend of Korra.

You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today, December 14th (or while supplies last). Currently, the Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series Blu-ray box set is priced at $19.31. The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series Blu-ray is priced at $19.58. Collectively, the box sets offer nearly 45 hours of entertainment for less than $40, which is quite a deal. In fact, they are the lowest price ever offered for both sets by a large margin.

And let’s not forget that a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is coming to Netflix!

For those of you unfamiliar with The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender‘s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork has helped it grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.