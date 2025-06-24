Back to the Future and More Command the Spotlight in Mattel’s Wave 2 Comic-Con Exclusives

Mattel sped out of the gate with its first wave of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, which featured favorites like Monster High and Nintendo’s Mario Kart, but the company was only getting started. After showcasing Monster High and Mario, Mattel is switching gears a bit to two beloved movie franchises that are both celebrating major anniversaries, and both will have exclusive anniversary releases that you can pick up directly at Comic-Con or on Mattel Creations. We’ve got all the details right here, and you can check out up-close photos of both exclusives below.

The first exclusive stems from the time travel favorite Back to the Future, which is receiving a 40th anniversary set courtesy of Hot Wheels. The Hot Wheels set will bring the film to life with a die-cast diorama that comes with both the Dr. E. Brown Enterprises 24 Hr. Scientific Service truck and the DeLorean that can be rolled in and out with a ramp. The box and background are all based on the scene at Twin Pines Mall, and the box is all themed after the Flux Capacitor.

Mattel has another celebrated franchise in the mix as well, as in celebration of Jaws’ 50th anniversary, there will be a Hot Wheels collectible set that comes complete with fully vintage packaging. As you can see in the photos, the set will recreate one of the film’s most memorable scenes, and what’s even better is that both the shark and the boat are separate die-cast pieces.

“These movies have left an indelible mark on pop culture. We worked closely with our creative teams to make sure every detail celebrates the spirit of these iconic moments,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president, Mattel Creations & Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “It is magical to watch our fans connect with the stories they grew up with and we’re proud to bring that magic to life through our collectibles.” You can check out the official descriptions for both new releases below.

Hot Wheels® Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Set | SRP: $32

Hot Wheels is marking the 40th anniversary of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Back to the Future with a San Diego Comic-Con collectible that brings the Time Machine’s legendary debut to life. The limited-edition set includes finely detailed die-cast vehicles and a cinematic diorama that transports fans back to one of the film’s most unforgettable scenes. Packaged in a collector-worthy display box, this release is a tribute to the 1985 hit film classic that redefined a generation of pop culture.

Hot Wheels® Jaws 50th Anniversary | SRP: $32

To honor 50 years of Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, Hot Wheels is unleashing a nostalgic collectible inspired by one of cinema’s most unforgettable moments: the legendary “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” scene. Styled with vintage ’70s flair and featuring packaging that captures the texture and movement of open water, this release is as much a display piece as it is a die-cast. In addition, the boat and the shark are both unique die-casts.

You can find Mattel’s Comic-Con exclusives on display at their booth (#3029) at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 24th through Sunday, July 27th. You can buy the new exclusives at the Mattel merchandise booth (#2945) and on MattelCreations.com.

