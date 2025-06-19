Mattel Just Revealed Epic Horror Crossover with Monster High in First Comic-Con Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, and that means it’s also time to start seeing what exclusive collectibles and toys will be up for grabs at the big show. There’s always something to add to your most wanted list at Comic-Con, and Mattel has now revealed their first wave of big exclusives that includes two of their most popular franchises. The first wave is built around an all-female lineup, and includes a Monster High favorite, an epic horror Monster High crossover, and a brand new addition to Hot Wheels’ Mario Kart line.

Monster High will be featured twice in the first wave, as Mattel will be introducing the Sweet Screams Twyla Doll. Twyla will have a cotton-candy-inspired dress, syrup-dipped accessories, and her adorable bunny pal Dustin, who even has a cotton-candy scent. Then there’s the crossover that seems like a match made in heaven with the Monster High Skullector Elvira Doll. The Mistress of the Dark looks right at home in her Monster High-themed design, and you can check out more images of the awesome new exclusive below.

It’s not just Monster High in the mix though, as there will also be the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Pauline to pick up. Pauline will be in her trademark red dress and black heels as she races in her die-cast Badwagon, and now you can add the Super Mario Odyssey favorite to your Mario Kart collection.

“This lineup of collectibles salutes the fearless, fashion-forward and cherished female characters that continue to break boundaries,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president, Mattel Creations & Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “From gothic glam to gaming icons, these collectibles honor the fan-favorite heroines from the franchises our fans know and love.”

Monster High® Skullector™ Elvira Doll | SRP: $80

Nightmares really do come true! Monster High once again teams up with the Mistress of the Dark™ to conjure an unforgettable Skullector Elvira Doll. Elvira stuns in a black faux leather dress, shimmering batwing cape, and signature spooky sass. Equal parts goth and glam – her look dazzles even the darkest depths of the underworld. So, dim the lights and make yourself uncomfortable, because Elvira is putting on a performance that’ll raise the dead! Available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Monster High® Sweet Screams™ Twyla® Doll| SRP: $80

The hauntingly sweet fan-favorite line returns! Making her candy-coated debut, Twyla stuns in this year’s Sweet Screams release. Styled in pastels and eerie-chic details, she dons a cotton-candy inspired tulle dress, syrup-dripped accessories, and her signature mischievous charm. Her loyal bunny, Dustin, makes a delicious comeback – this time with a cotton-candy scent. Also includes a collectible comic to continue the Sweet Screams saga.

Hot Wheels® Mario Kart Pauline | SRP: $22

Rev your engines! Hot Wheels Mario Kart brings a power-packed reveal to SDCC with the exclusive debut of Pauline – the daring and dazzling Mayor of New Donk City. First seen in the original Donkey Kong (1981) and reintroduced in Super Mario Odyssey. In her signature glittering red dress and black heels, Pauline races in a die-cast Badwagon ready for Comic-Con glory. A must-have for Nintendo fans and Hot Wheels collectors alike.

To see any of Mattel’s Comic-Con exclusives, just visit Mattel’s booth (#3029) at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 24th through Sunday, July 27th. You can buy the new exclusives at the Mattel merchandise booth (#2945) and on MattelCreations.com, though the Monster High® Skullector™ Elvira Doll is going to be exclusively available onsite.

What do you think of Mattel’s first Comic-Con exclusives? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Comic-Con and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!