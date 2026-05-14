Ready to Ship: Latest Mega Man Action Figures From Jada

Over the past few years Jada Toys has been impressing collectors with their entry into the 1:12 scale action figure game, particularly their lines inspired by classic video games. Fans who haven’t started their collection yet are in luck, as the best Mega Man action figures are finally in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth! Read all about what you’ve been missing out on and start your Mega Man collection now.



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You cannot have a Mega Man collection without the Blue Bomber himself! First appearing in 1987, Mega Man has become one of the most beloved video game icons of all time and Jada has baked nostalgic detailing into the figure’s design and packaging to honor that legacy. The super fighting robot comes with his infamous mega buster arm cannon, alternate hands, and blast effect to recreate all your favorite moments from the game.



Looking for an upgraded Mega Man? Jada has got you covered with the Hyper Bomb Mega Man figure. This figure is inspired by Mega Man’s look after defeating Bomb Man and includes a bomb accessory in addition to the alternate hands and headsculpt. My favorite element of this line is the included stands for the blast effects. These allow collectors to create battles right on the shelf and are a ton of fun to tinker with. Each figure costs $24.99 and both are in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth now.

Boss fights are one of the key elements that make Mega Man games so fun to play and Jada brought the heat (literally) with the villains! In the first Mega Man game Fire Man appears as a foe, having been reprogrammed by the evil Dr. Wily. This hot headed figure retails for $24.99 and includes three different firestorm effects, two headsculpt and the blast effect stand for recreating that first fight with Mega Man.



In addition to standard releases Jada also has deluxe figures when a character has a little extra size, like Wood Man. This robot master first appeared in 1988 as a villain in Mega Man 2 where they battled in the Mechanical Forest. The figure will cost $29.99 and includes alternate hands, extra head sculpt and his Leaf Shield, which can also connect to the stand for some unique poses.

If you’re a fan of classic video games and innovation in the action figure space, these Mega Man action figures from Jada Toys are just what your collection needs. Order these figures from Entertainment Earth now and be on the lookout for more from Jada Toys!