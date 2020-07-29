Here are the Back to the Future and Nightmare Before Christmas Chia Pets You've Always Wanted

Chia Pet decorative planters are a lot more interesting than they were in the '80s. After being acquired by the NECA brand back in 2018, Chia Pets have gone all in with pop culture themes. Indeed, Baby Yoda Chia Pets and Weird Al Chia Pets are a thing you can buy these days, and now you can add Doc Brown from Back to the Future and Jack Skellington from Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas to the...growing list of options.

The Back to the Future Chia Pet arrives at the perfect time with the franchise celebrating its 35th anniversary this month. Doc Brown was the obvious choice for the sculpt, and it's a pretty amusing likeness of Christopher Lloyd (it will be even better if you tease out the plant hair a bit). We only wish they could have based it on the Great Scott! meme with the goggles and shocked expression. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for October.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Chia Pet is a straightforward sculpt of Jack Skellington's head. It's painted too - a rarity for the line Jack with hair is a bit weird though. Something like a triple sculpt of Lock, Shock, and Barrel in a bathtub would have been great. Perhaps we'll get it someday. In the meantime, you can pre-order the Jack Skellington Chia Pet here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for October.

While, you're at it you might want to check out The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop advent calendar that was released earlier this week. By the looks of things, you can have fun with the Chia Pet and the advent calendar for this Halloween and/or Christmas.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

