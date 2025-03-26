Batman Forever Lights the Bat-Signal with New Toyline and Batmobile

Play video

Batman Forever is back on toy shelves thanks to Spin Master, who have launched a Batman Forever DC Retro Collection lineup that features heroes and villains from the film as well as a Collector’s Set that features Batman and the Batmobile. The lineup includes 5-inch figures of Batman, Robin, The Riddler, and Two-Face on retro-styled cards, and you can pick up the individual figures and the Collector’s Set at Target right now. You can also check everything out up close in the images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman Retro Collector’s Set features a 20-inch Batmobile with a translucent chassis and a cockpit that opens up so you can have a Batman figure drive it. That’s perfect since the set also features an exclusive 4-inch Batman figure with a silver costume design. Those who love the Batman Forever Batmobile will be happy to see that the design feels straight from the original film, and the set retails for $19.99.

As for the individual figures, they each feature 5 points of articulation as well as a design based on one of the original Batman Forever figures, though there are some tweaks to the costumes and in some cases the sculpts from those original versions.

The Riddler is based on the Blasting Question Mark Bazooka version, while the Batman seems to be the main version used in the Guardians of Gotham City two-pack that also featured Robin.

Speaking of Robin, the main version isn’t used in the Retro Collection, as this version is based on the Hydro Claw Robin figure, and now features a cape. Last but certainly not least is Two-Face, who is based on his standard original figure that also came with a Turbo-Charge Cannon. Each of the figures will retail for $8.99, and you can find the official description for the Collector’s Set below.

“Dive deep into the heart of Gotham City with the BATMAN FOREVER Batmobile + Batman collector’s set, a must-have for fans of the iconic Batman series. This exclusive set features a stunning 20-inch Batmobile, boasting a unique translucent chassis that showcases its detailed interior and movie-accurate design. Accompanied by a 4-inch retro Batman action figure, this set pays homage to Val Kilmer’s memorable portrayal of the Dark Knight.

The Batmobile is designed to interact perfectly with the included exclusive 4-inch Batman figure, enhancing its display and play value. Whether you’re staging epic battles or displaying their classic boxes on your shelves, the Batmobile’s impressive size and attention to detail make it a standout piece. This collector’s edition is a must-have to any Batman collection. Own a piece of cinematic history, bringing the thrill of Batman’s adventures into your home.”

The Batman Forever DC Retro Collection action figures are available now at Target right here, and the Batman and Batmobile Collector’s Set is available here.

Have you picked up the new Batman Forever figures? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!