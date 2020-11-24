Batman McFarlane Toys Dark Nights: Death Metal Batcycle is up For Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse lineup has expanded in a big way over the last several months - especially with regard to figures based on the Batman Dark Nights: Metal storyline. That trend continues with the release of the Death Metal skeleton Batcycle that appeared in the new sequel Dark Nights: Death Metal. If grim reaper Batman on a bone motorcycle sounds good to you, you need to get issue #1, and this McFarlane Toys release right away.

Another reason to get the McFarlane Toys Death Metal Batcycle quickly is that it sold out in a heartbeat on Amazon last week, but you can now get it here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 if you hurry. We've been told that quantities are decent, but a sell out is inevitable.

The bone Batcycle is scaled for 7-inch McFarlane Toys action figures, and includes a collectable art card with Batman: Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Comic 2020) artwork on the front, and character biography on the back. It measures 10.50" Long x 4" Wide x 4.75" High.

McFarlane Toys did a fantastic job with this bike, and we're certainly hoping to see more vehicles from McFarlane in the near future. The Death Metal Batcycle follows the Bat-Raptor vehicle that you can grab here at Walmart for $24.99.

Additional images of the McFarlane Toys Death Metal Batcycle can be found in the gallery below. The synopsis for Dark Nights: Death Metal from writer Scott Snyder, and artist Greg Capullo reads:

"Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin!"

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.