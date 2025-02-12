Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Monster High 2-Pack Is Back In Stock

Mattel has partnered with WB to bring fans a whole new look at Beetlejuice and Lydia, this time in the form of the Monster High Skullector Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice 2-Pack. Beetlejuice and Lydia look stylish in their outfits from the wedding scene in the recent sequel from Tim Burton. If you want to snag an invite to this wedding ceremony, you’ll need to head to Amazon. UPDATE: After a disastrous launch last week, the set is available once again right here on Amazon (Exclusive) priced at $90 with a release date for March 15th. How long it will last is anyone’s guess, so grab it while you can. You can check out more details and a gallery of images below.

Monster High Skullector Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Wedding Doll 2 Pack | Price: $90: “You know what they say: “married in red, better off dead!” …at least as long as Betelgeuse is the groom. Lydia Deetzand the infamous bio-exorcist himself make their return to the world of Monster High Skullector in this extraordin-eerie doll 2-pack. Inspired by the wedding scene in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, this collectible pays tribute with strange and unusual fashions that would even make a sandworm do a double-take. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.” / Pre-order here at Amazon

Betelgeuse is approx. 10.5 inches tall, and Lydia is approx. 10 inches

11 points of articulation on each doll

With heart in hand, Betelgeuse pairs a striped suit with film-inspired accessories

Lydia wears a red tulle gown and veil with a bouquet purse and sculptural heels

Comes with 2 doll stands and premium packaging for dread-lightful displays

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s success

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a project multiple decades in the making, but it was all worth it. The sequel to Burton’s ghostly ’80s tale, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, brings fans of the first film back into the mystical demon’s thrall as the door to his realm is opened once more. The film ended up smashing expectations, becoming Burton’s second highest grossing film of all time. With a returning cast that fans were excited to see together again, and the addition of Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, it was no wonder that new fans and old sat down to enjoy this one.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was also the second-highest opening of Burton’s career, after Alice in Wonderland, which bowed at $116 million. It also opened to the third-highest opening weekend of the year, behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

So with all that success maybe there’s going to be a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sometime in the future? According to /Film, Burton didn’t sound too enthused about the idea, responding with a rather round-about answer:

“Yeah, I mean, they talk, whatever, but if it follows the model now, I’d be making that when I’d be over 100 [years old], and it’s possible, but I don’t know. [laughs] With medical science these days, I don’t know. But no, I mean, like I said, for me, I wasn’t really personally interested — if you said it to me, I would run the other direction. This is one where it was something that caught my thing. Now, would something else hit? I don’t know. Not right now, because I’m still finishing this one, basically.”