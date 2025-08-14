Big Performance Gains With Big Discounts On The Samsung SSD 870 EVO 

The Samsung SSD 870 EVO stands at the top for performance-focused SATA drives, and now it is even more attractive with 27% off on Amazon. While NVMe drives often dominate discussions, this 2.5-inch champion proves that SATA still has plenty to offer. It launches programs, boots Windows, and loads game levels so quickly that you might forget it is not PCIe. Whether you are upgrading an older desktop, adding extra game storage, or building a budget-friendly system that still demands serious speed, the SSD 870 EVO keeps your setup running smoothly and responsively. While you are at it, check out the other Samsung SSDs on sale.

Samsung SSD 870 EVO: Specs and Speed That Impress

Samsung SSD 870 EVO 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive

Up to 560 MB/s Read/Write Speed

AES 256-bit Encryption

1 TB Version on 27% Discount

Powered by Samsung’s V-NAND 3-bit TLC flash with an in-house controller, the 870 EVO delivers sequential read speeds up to 560MBps and write speeds up to 530MBps, which is the maximum for SATA 3.0. The real star of the show is its record-breaking 4K random read and write performance, which makes launching Adobe Photoshop or loading large game files feel nearly instant. Storage options range from 250GB to 4TB, with endurance ratings scaling accordingly.

The 4TB model offers 2,400 terabytes written and a five-year warranty. Samsung’s Magician software remains the gold standard for drive management, making tasks like performance optimization and secure erases simple. Even in a market dominated by PCIe drives, SATA can still hold its own.

Who Should Choose the 870 EVO and Why

The 870 EVO is an excellent choice for users with systems that only support SATA or for those who want maximum performance without moving to NVMe. Gamers will enjoy shorter load times for large titles like Call of Duty: Warzone. Creative professionals can expect quick project launches in apps like Premiere Pro and Photoshop, or play one of our game picks for busy people. Everyday users will appreciate the instant responsiveness when booting into Windows or opening a browser. With capacities for every need, you can choose a smaller model as a boot drive or go all in on a 4TB version for a vast library of games and media. This is a drive that combines speed, endurance, and reliability into one dependable package.

The Samsung SSD 870 EVO proves that SATA is far from obsolete. If you want top performance in a 2.5-inch form factor, this drive delivers on every front. Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.