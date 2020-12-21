Boba Fett's Slave I Vintage Collection Vehicle Returns for Mando Monday

Today is the ninth and final installment of Disney's Mando Mondays merch releases for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. The headliners for this week include Hasbro's Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber Lightsaber, The Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) electronic helmet, and the return of the 3.75-inch scale Boba Fett Slave 1 The Vintage Collection vehicle.

One of the big developments for Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) returning from the dead. The iconic character is even getting a spinoff on Disney Plus entitled The Book of Boba Fett. He's still flying the Slave I in the series, though The Vintage Collection release is based on the ship as it appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It even comes with Han Solo in carbonite. A full gallery of images is available below.

Additional features include an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory. Naturally, the packaging features original Kenner branding.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Slave 1 Vehicle will go live starting today, December 21st at 1pm PST / 4pm EST here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 (it will be listed as "sold out" until that time). The Vintage Collection Slave I was first released back in February at Toy Fair 2020, but sold out quickly at most retailers. Here's your second chance to grab it - odds are it will go even faster now that Boba Fett is back.

Again, today is the final Mando Mondays event for 2020. You can keep tabs on all of the releases from the past nine weeks right here via our Mando Mondays master list.

The complete Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.