Britney Spears “I’m a Slave 4 U” Funko Pop Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Did you know it’s been nearly 18 years since Britney Spears performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV VMAs? You know, the one with the python? That’s a little depressing, if I’m honest.

But hey – forget about the years. Embrace your Britney fandom in 2019 with Funko‘s Britney Spears addition to their Pop Rocks lineup. As you can see, the outfit from the “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance is pretty spot on. You can pre-order the figure on Amazon with shipping slated for March 8th. This has been a popular Pop, so reserve one before it goes on backorder. Pre-orders are also available via Entertainment Earth as a backup. The official description reads:

“Wearing the iconic outfit from her “I’m a Slave 4 U” legendary performance, the Princess of Pop Britney is ready to entertain. This Pop! captures an iconic moment in music history while remaining timeless for any Britney fan.”

On a related note, we assume that Funko took so long to deliver Zoolander Funko Pops because translating the handsomeness to vinyl figures was a daunting challenge. However, it looks like they actually pulled it off.

Yes, Zoolander Funko Pops are finally a reality, and you can actually pre-order the figures right here with shipping slated for May. The collection includes Derek Zoolander, Hansel, and Mugatu (with a 1-in-6 chase version of Mugatu holding his poodle). The official description for the lineup reads:

“Are you a fan of Blue Steel, Magnum or Le Tigre? Bring home a Pop! Derek Zoolander and you never have to choose. Add a Pop! Hansel to your collection and there will be no shortage of entertainment and catwalk battles taking place. The villainous Mugatu, inventor of the piano key necktie, rounds out the trio. A Chase of Mugatu holding his beloved poodle is also available.”

