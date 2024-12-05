CASETiFY Mobile Suit Gundam Collab Launches December 8th

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Feel like upgrading your phone with a fantastic “mobile suit“? Casetify, the tech accessory company, has announced its next anime collaboration – Gundam. Ranging from $35 to $155 USD, the collection includes iPhone and Android cases, AirPods, wireless chargers, grip stands, MacBook and iPad covers, and more with designs inspired by RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Char’s Zaku II. As always, Casteify is including some unique, limited edition items in the collection. This time around, the headliners are the RX-78-2 Gundam Hard Shell Case ($56) and RX-78-2 Gundam 3D Airpods Case ($144), which is stylized like the iconic mobile suit helmet. Both were clearly made with collectors in mind.

If you want to get your hands on these items, the Gundam x Casetify collection goes live in Priority Access for Caesetify members on December 8th at 8am PT / 11am ET and for the general public on December 9th at 12am PT / 3am ET right here at the Casetify website. You can sign up to join the waitlist now. Additional information can be found below.

The original Gundam was first introduced in the 1979 anime and is a state of the art mobile suit of the Earth Federation Forces. Piloted by Amuro Ray, this mobile suit represents the Earth Federation Space Force (E.F.S.F.) and embodies the most advanced technology of its time. There are also a few accessories inspired by Char Aznable, aka the “Red Comet,” who piloted the MS-06S Char’s Zaku II during the One Year War, giving fans the choice between two different Gundam’s and styles. It’s great that Casetify has chosen to shine a light on multiple moments throughout the long lasting anime.

The Gundam collection follows Casetify’s One Piece collection, and it’s clear that anime IPs are the bread and butter of Castefiy’s collaboration strategy. You can check out all of the items that are still available from previous collaborations right here. That said, these are limited edition collections, and the best stuff tends to sell out fast. Keep that in mind with Gundam, especially if you’re interested in the RX-78-2 Gundam Hard Shell Case and RX-78-2 Gundam 3D Airpods Case.



