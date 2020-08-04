Casper the Friendly Ghost Finally Gets a Funko Pop

Surprisingly enough, the iconic cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost didn't get a Funko Pop figure until 2020. Funko came close - real close - with the Rowan's Ghost Pop figure from the 2016 Ghostbusters film (See on Amazon), but it just wasn't the real deal.

You can pick up your Casper the Friendly Ghost Funko Pop figure here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 with shipping slated for October 24th. That means you'll be able to add it to your collection alongside Pop figures from another Halloween classic that was announced today...

Yes, Funko released a brand new wave of Pop figures based on The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes. They announced 10 new figures in fact, including the coveted Donut Head Homer Pop pictured above. A complete breakdown of the new The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop figures along with pre-order links is available here.

Funko has been in Halloween mode since June with Funkoween, Hocus Pocus, and Trick 'r Treat Pops arriving over the last several weeks. You can get all of the details on those waves via the links below:

