Trick 'r Treat Sam Deluxe Funko Pop Figure Arrives for Halloween (Exclusive)

Halloween will be here before you know it, and the 2009 holiday horror anthology film Trick 'r Treat will likely be on many watch lists for fans. The film may not have been fully appreciated at the time of its release, but that has certainly changed in the years since. Take this Sam Funko Pop figure for example. Trick 'r Treat is popular enough to earn the Deluxe Pop treatment.

The Trick 'r Treat Sam Deluxe Pop figure features Samhain sitting with his Jack O' Lantern. It's a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can order right here for $21.99 with shipping expected on or before September 24th. The new figure is the first in Funko's Trick 'r Treat line since a Sam figure was released way back in 2014 (see on eBay). It follows hot on the heels of another exclusive Spirit Halloween Funko Pop figure from a Halloween cult classic - Billy Butcherson from Disney's Hocus Pocus.

Note that Spirit Halloween has also launched a new line of Trick 'r Treat costumes and decorations. It includes numerous Sam costumes, plush, and even a 4.3-foot animatronic figure ($179.99). You can check out their entire Trick 'r Treat lineup here.

As for a Trick 'r Treat sequel, the wait continues. It seems as though director Michael Dougherty is ready to go whenever Legendary is:

"Oh man, it's that time of year! I feel like that's become the new Halloween tradition: ask Mike about Trick 'r Treat 2!" Dougherty shared with ComicBookMovie.com last October. "Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

