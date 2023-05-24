Pokemon and DC Funko Pop Advent Calendars Drop For The 2023 Holiday Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's only May, but the time for putting up Christmas trees, drinking eggnog, and wearing ugly sweaters will be here before you know it. You can get a head start on the holiday season with the first wave of Funko Pocket Pop advent calendars for 2023, which include 24 days of surprises for fans of DC Comics and Pokemon.

DC Super Heroes advent calendar teases the lineup with gingerbread Pocket Pops of Batman and Wonder Woman along with a Santa Joker, Santa Superman, and Reindeer Flash. The packaging for the Pokemon advent calendar is a bit more spoilery with what appears to be a full reveal. There's Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Charmander, and much more.

The Pokemon and DC Funko Pop Advent calendars are available to pre-order via the links below priced at $49.90. The lineup appears to have launched early on BoxLunch, but we expect it to be available at additional retailers soon – most likely before the end of the day today, May 24th. When new retailers go live, the links will be added to the list.

DC Funko Advent Calendar 2023 – Buy at BoxLunch

Pokemon Funko Advent Calendar 2023 – Buy at BoxLunch

On a related note, a flocked (fuzzy) Espeon Pokemon Funko Pop dropped yesterday, and it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $15 while it lasts. It's set to launch on September 10th.