Classic Goosebumps Creatures Get New Funko Pops

Goosebumps Funko Pops

Terrifying, creepy, and all around scary! The creatures of the Goosebumps series have been haunting our nightmares since we were kids and, with Funko’s latest drop, here to haunt our shelves! Funko just put up 5 Goosebumps Funko Pops, from titles like Bad Hare Day, Attack of the Mutant, Night of the Living Dummy, and more. With Halloween right around the corner, these Pops are here to work their creepy magic. The drop includes:

One of the cooler additions here is the Werewolf of Fever Swamp Pop!, which comes in a large plastic case and features the book’s cover as the background to the figure. The werewolf himself sits proudly in front, howling at the moon. Cased Funko Pops make great centerpieces to a themed collection, and this Goosebumps one is a great example of that.

Disney+ Goosebumps Season 2

DIsney+ GooseBumps: The Vanishing

Disney recently announced that season 2 of Goosebumps will release in January 10, 2025, with all 8 episodes dropping at once. Now being called Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second series stars the Emmy award nominated actor David Schwimmer as a former botany professor who becomes wrapped up in science and mystery.

The logline for the show reads: “Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

Watch the sneak peek above and look out for the season January 10, 2025.