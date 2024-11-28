Crocs Black Friday Sale Gets a Bonus Deal

One of the most popular shoes around these days are Crocs, the puffy, super comfortable, foam clogs that come in a variety of colors and styles. Want a Pikachu styled shoe? Crocs has ‘em. Maybe you’re more of a Star Wars fan? They’ve got it. This versatile footwear allows you further customize your look with Jibbitz, small charms inspired by random everyday things or from movies, tv shows, and more. That said, if you’re looking to spread your Croc-wings and fly, then you’re in luck! Crocs are on sale this week to celebrate Black Friday, but today there’s a way to save even more.

Starting today, November 28th, Crocs is offering an extra 20% off Black Friday deals when you use the code EXTRA20 at checkout. You can take advantage of the code right here at the Crocs website now. This sale runs through December 8th, so if you’re thinking of grabbing a pair for you or your family/friends, you have until then! As noted, Crocs has tons of different collections based on popular movies, tv shows, anime and more. Check out the link here to see all available collections, or the list below.

Crocs Black Friday Bonus / Use Code EXTRA20 at Checkout See Black Friday Deals At Crocs

Popular Crocs Collections

I’m definitely interested in the Pokemon Crocs myself, though they weren’t on sale for Black Friday at the time of writing (that could change). These Pokemon designs dropped last month, taking inspiration from popular pokemon like Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Snorlax. The Charizard one calls to me the most, especially since it includes a rather large Jibbitz of Charizard right on the front. Something cool about Crocs in general is their customization, and these are no exception. If you want to remove the giant Jibbitz from the front and place it somewhere else or put a different one on the shoe, you’re more than welcome to. My current plan (and one you can steal if you want) would be to only add fire type pokemon to this shoe, keeping on the Charizard theme. I’m really hopeful that they have Charmander and Charmeleon charms too I can add, so I can have the entire Char-family walking around with me.

Are there any unique ways you’ve decorated your Crocs? Or maybe now’s the time to start with the Croc creativity! Grab your own pair this Friday at Crocs.com.