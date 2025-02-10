Crocs Monsters, Inc. Collection to Drop on February 18

Monsters, Inc. and Crocs just make sense together. A fun shoe for some frighteningly fun guys! The latest drop from Crocs pairs the comfortable clog with the Disney / Pixar classic to create a new collection that looks stylish and unique. The lineup includes the Sully Classic Cozzzy Sandal and a Mike Wazowski Classic Clog, as well as multiple Jibbitz charms and socks. Sully’s fuzzy sandal is one of the most interesting Crocs designs that we’ve seen, completely covered in blue green fur with horns added for good measure. That sandal will be priced at $74.99, while Mike’s clog is a bit cheaper at $69.99. If you’re ready to jump into the hard grind of Laugh Farming, then head to the Crocs website on February 18th to pre-order, and check out full breakdown of the collection below.

Monsters, Inc. Sulley Classic Cozzzy Sandal – $74.99

Monsters, Inc. Mike Classic Clog – $69.99

Kids’ Monsters, Inc. Mike Classic Clog – $54.99

Disney Pixar Sulley Jibbitz – $4.99

Monsters Inc 5 Pack Jibbitz – $19.99

Monster Inc Mike Jibbitz – $4.99

​​CrocsSocks Monsters Inc Mike – $19.99

CrocsSocks Kids’ Monsters Inc Mike – $19.99

CrocsSocks Monsters Inc Sulley – $19.99

Head here at the Crocs website on February 18th to purchase.

New Monsters, Inc Land Coming to Walt Disney World

Luckily for Walt Disney World attendees, Monsters, Inc. is about to be dialed up to 10, as the park is set to create an entirely new Monsters, Inc. land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. Back in August of last year, Disney Experiences boss Josh D’Amaro took the opportunity at D23 to announce the land and give fans some details on what to expect.

“The first time I saw Monsters, Inc., all I wanted to do was ride on one of those doors like Mike and Sulley,” D’Amaro said. “You’ll go into the factory and experience the first suspended coaster ever in a Disney park. Remember in the movie how those claws grab the doors and hoist them up into the air to take them away? We’re doing that, too. And you’re going along for the ride.”

So if you ever wanted to take a step into the world of Monsters, Inc., it looks that that dream is about to become reality! The new land will also include a suspended ride as the centerpiece, a ride where parkgoers can travel alongside the Monsters, Inc. doors to see new worlds and new dimensions that otherwise would’ve remained a mystery!

“Humans have now been invited to visit the world of Monsters, Inc. — and the monsters need laughter to power the city and keep it running smoothly,” Disney says of the ride. “But it’s not a true visit without the factory itself. You’ll be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski — via a door!”



