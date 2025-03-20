Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand Porsche Displate is Limited and Insanely Cool

Play video

Cyberpunk 2077 fans now have a chance to add something insanely cool to their collections, but only 2000 copies of it will be made. Displate has teamed up with Porsche and CD Projekt Red to create a one-of-a-kind metal poster that brings the neon stylings of Night City to life alongside Johnny Silverhand’s favorite ride the Porsche 911, and you can check out the stunning new poster below. The catch is that the metal poster will be limited to 2000 copies, but the good news is that you can snag one from Displate right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The limited edition design features a 3D textured Porsche 911 Turbo with a holographic effect on the glass, and you can see the vibrant skyline of Night City behind it with Silverhand’s engram hovering above. There’s also an after-rain effect applied thanks to a glossy and matt varnish, and you can get an up-close look at everything below.

“Both automotive and gaming fans turn to Displate for designs that enhance their space with favorite franchises and brands, and they love our limited edition designs. This collaboration delivers the perfect blend of Cyberpunk 2077’s digital future and Porsche’s legendary engineering onto a 3D-printed automotive and pop-culture icon,” said Alessandro Grassano Displate’s CMO.

“This partnership marks a milestone in Displate’s growing Brand Shop lineup, delivering a stunning design that gamers and car fans alike will snag to make a statement,” Grassano said.

This is the latest addition to Displate’s expanding Cyberpunk 2077 Brand Shop, and also the first release from the new Porsche Brand Shop. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of Displate’s top-selling licensed brands, and so far the collection features 234 pieces based on the hit video game and the hit Netflix series. Those who want to add a bit of Cyberpunk to their collections can do so easily thanks to Displate’s hassle-free magnetic mounting system, and you can view the full collection right here.

If players wanted Silverhand’s Porsche in the game they had to make their way through the main storyline for a while and then complete a special mission, which hinges on a particularly important decision you have to make regarding Grayson. Depending on what you choose, you can then unlock access to a container that holds Silverhand’s favorite vehicle, and you can also unlock Silverhand’s gun during this mission as well.

If you didn’t get a chance to do that during the game though, you’re in luck now, as you can just display Silverhand’s Porsche in all its stylish glory on your wall, but you will want to act fast before the limited edition posters are all gone. You can check out all the details on the official page right here.

Will you be picking up the new Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Porsche Displate? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!