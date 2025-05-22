Darth Vader, Cal Kestis and Anakin’s Padawan Lightsaber Hilt Replicas Are Back In Stock

Star Wars Day 2025 passed earlier this month, and it included a ton of new lightsaber hilt releases at The Disney Store. However, if you still have room in your collection several popular hilts have been restocked after a long absence. The most interesting of these, definitely for those of us who went and saw Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in theaters recently, is the Anakin (Jedi Apprentice) Lightsaber Hilt, a fantastic and detailed remake of the Padawan’s weapon. Cal Kestis’ Jedi Survivor lightsaber is also back and it includes a color changing feature that can switch the blade from blue, red, green, purple, yellow, and white. Lastly, if you prefer the allure of the dark side, you can also grab Darth Vader’s saber once again. Head to Disney here to see all available sabers, and read below for some details on each of the restocked hilts.

Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt Star Wars – $159: “Includes hilt and case. Hilt case features hinged lid and lined interior. Jedi Knight symbol on front of case. Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately.” – See here at The Disney Store

– $159: “Includes hilt and case. Hilt case features hinged lid and lined interior. Jedi Knight symbol on front of case. Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately.” – See here at The Disney Store Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set Star Wars – $219.99: “Set includes Darth Vader Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip. Push switch on hilt to illuminate the attachable Lightsaber Blade in red.” – See here at The Disney Store

– $219.99: “Set includes Darth Vader Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip. Push switch on hilt to illuminate the attachable Lightsaber Blade in red.” – See here at The Disney Store Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Color Changing Legacy LIGHTSABER Set Star Wars – $219.99: “Set includes Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip. Hilt includes color-changing feature. When holding down the hidden button on backside of saber hilt for five seconds, the Lightsaber blades will change in sequence to the following colors: blue, red, green, purple, yellow, white (for a total of six different color options)” – See here at The Disney Store

Released earlier this month as part of the Star Wars Day celebrations, these new Star Wars Squishmallows plushies are inspired by The Mandalorian, Grogu, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper. Fortunately, all four designs are 12-inches tall and super soft, so they’re perfect for cramming, cuddling, and collecting.



You can find all of the new Star Wars Squishmallows designs right here on Amazon priced at $19.99. However, the release date is set for December 15th, so we highly suggest getting your pre-orders in now as there’s a chance that tariffs will increase the prices before the release date. When you pre-order, you automatically get the lowest price offered during the period, and you won’t be charged until they ship.

