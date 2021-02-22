Deluxe and Super-Sized Funko Pops Get a 30% Off Sale
A sale on Funko Pops is basically a daily occurrence at GameStop, but the one that they're running today is bigger than most - literally. They're dropping the price on some popular deluxe and super-sized Funko Pops by a whopping 30%. The deal also includes select exclusives, Funko Boxes, and 2-packs.
You can shop GameStop's entire Funko sale right here while it lasts. Note that shipping is free on orders over $35. To help you get started, we've picked out some highlights from the sale below.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Egg Canister
- Funko Box: Pokemon (Exclusive)
- Funko Box: Dragon Ball Z (Exclusive)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot 18-inch
- Ratchet and Clank 2 Pack (Exclusive)
- Pokemon Pikachu 18-inch
- Michael Jordan 10-inch
- Dragon Ball Z Shenron Dragon 10-inch
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian with The Child on a Bantha
- The Simpsons Lard Lad 6-inch
- Inuyasha Inuyasha VS. Sesshomaru
- Masters of the Universe He-Man on Battle Cat
- Star Wars Luke Skywalker on Tauntaun
- Edward Scissorhands Edward and DinoHedge
At the time of writing some of the Funko Pops in GameStop's sale are listed as sold out - a fate that likely awaits the figures listed above. Take advantage of the deal while you can.
