Disney Eats Collection Kicks Off With 12 Months of Park Treats

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the Disney100 celebration wrapping up, it appears that Disney is going to be all about food in 2024. The theme started with the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection, which will see the launch of a new plush each month through the year. Now, a larger Disney Eats Collection has kicked off with a similar release schedule. In January 2024, they've dropped new apparel, accessories, home goods, and more centered around our favorite Disney Parks treats.

You can shop the entire Disney Eats collection right here at shopDisney. It includes items like Spirit Jersey, a popcorn box crossbody bag, and an ice cream sandwich scented pillow. There's even a woven shirt and Crocs clogs that are crammed with images of the following Parks treats: a pineapple swirl, turkey leg, Mickey Mouse waffle, Mickey Mouse caramel apple, pop corn, Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwich, churros, Mickey Mouse donut, pizza, Mickey Mouse burger and Mickey Mouse ice cream bar. A full breakdown of the collection can be found below. Note that shipping is free at shopDisney on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Again, the Disney Eats Collection is a 12-month affair, with each month featuring a new theme. Look out for a pizza collection In February and a macaron collection in March. You can keep tabs on all of the monthly drops at shopDisney's Disney Eats hub. You can also check out the collection that shopDisney has going for Valentine's Day 2024 right here.