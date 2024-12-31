Disney Genesis Topps Cards Drop January 1st

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Topps is set to debut one of the first ever card sets that will include characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm in a single collection. That means you can pull cards inspired by Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Darth Vader in a single pack. What’s more, each card is numbered at 99 or lower, which means that they’re going to be highly collectible. Details about how you can get your hands on them can be found below.

The 2025 Topps Disney Genesis collection will include one pack per box with 5 numbered cards inside. There are 100 different cards to collect in total, with 40 designs earmarked for Marvel and 20 each for Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney. Pricing information isn’t known at this time, but you’ll be able to order your cards starting on January 1st at 9am PT / 12pm ET exclusively right here at the Topps website. A complete breakdown of the card options can be found below.

Star Wars Disney Genesis Cards

LUKE SKYWALKER

DARTH VADER

HAN SOLO

PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA

C-3PO

YODA

LANDO CALRISSIAN

BOBA FETT

CHEWBACCA

R2-D2

DARTH MAUL

POE DAMERON

MACE WINDU

GROGU

OBI-WAN KENOBI

REY

THE MANDALORIAN

KYLO REN

AHSOKA TANO

PADMÉ AMIDALA

Disney / Disney Genesis Cards

MICKEY MOUSE

MINNIE MOUSE

GOOFY

PLUTO

DONALD DUCK

SNOW WHITE

MOANA

CINDERELLA

PETER PAN

STITCH

ARIEL

URSULA

BELLE

NICK WILDE

GENIE

SIMBA

ELSA

ANNA

Pixar Disney Genesis Cards

MIRABEL MADRIGAL

JUDY HOPPS

JOY

SADNESS

ANXIETY

WOODY

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR

MIGUEL

ERNESTO DE LA CRUZ

CARL FREDRICKSON

REMY

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN

NEMO

DORY

MR. INCREDIBLE

MRS. INCREDIBLE

JAMES P. SULLIVAN

MIKE WAZOWSKI

JOE GARDNER

RED PANDA

LUCA PAGURO

WALL-E

Launch January 1st at 12pm ET

Marvel Disney Genesis Cards

BLACK CAT

Miles MORALES

PSYLOCKE

HUMAN TORCH

JEAN GREY

STORM

DAREDEVIL

BLACK PANTHER

KINGPIN

GHOST RIDER

VENOM

WOLVERINE

CYCLOPS

THING

SILVER SURFER

GHOST-SPIDER

LUKE CAGE

BLADE

GAMBIT

GALACTUS

SHANG-CHI

THANOS

IRON MAN

THOR

CAPTAIN AMERICA

LOKI

FALCON

GAMORA

HULK

SCARLET WITCH

BLACK WIDOW

ANT-MAN

STAR-LORD

GROOT

HAWKEYE

WAR MACHINE

CAPTAIN MARVEL

NICK FURY

DOCTOR STRANGE

SPIDER-MAN

Note that Topps is also planning to release the Topps Finest X-Men ’97 collection, which is a card set inspired by Season 1 of the hit Disney+ animated series. Apparently, each box will include one Refractor Parallel Card and the chance at autograph and original sketch cards. Look for the X-Men collection to hit the Topps website at some point later in January.