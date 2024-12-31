Disney Genesis Topps Cards Drop January 1st

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Topps is set to debut one of the first ever card sets that will include characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm in a single collection. That means you can pull cards inspired by Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Darth Vader in a single pack. What’s more, each card is numbered at 99 or lower, which means that they’re going to be highly collectible. Details about how you can get your hands on them can be found below.
The 2025 Topps Disney Genesis collection will include one pack per box with 5 numbered cards inside. There are 100 different cards to collect in total, with 40 designs earmarked for Marvel and 20 each for Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney. Pricing information isn’t known at this time, but you’ll be able to order your cards starting on January 1st at 9am PT / 12pm ET exclusively right here at the Topps website. A complete breakdown of the card options can be found below.
Star Wars Disney Genesis Cards
- LUKE SKYWALKER
- DARTH VADER
- HAN SOLO
- PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA
- C-3PO
- YODA
- LANDO CALRISSIAN
- BOBA FETT
- CHEWBACCA
- R2-D2
- DARTH MAUL
- POE DAMERON
- MACE WINDU
- GROGU
- OBI-WAN KENOBI
- REY
- THE MANDALORIAN
- KYLO REN
- AHSOKA TANO
- PADMÉ AMIDALA
Disney / Disney Genesis Cards
- MICKEY MOUSE
- MINNIE MOUSE
- GOOFY
- PLUTO
- DONALD DUCK
- SNOW WHITE
- MOANA
- CINDERELLA
- PETER PAN
- STITCH
- ARIEL
- URSULA
- BELLE
- NICK WILDE
- GENIE
- SIMBA
- ELSA
- ANNA
Pixar Disney Genesis Cards
- MIRABEL MADRIGAL
- JUDY HOPPS
- JOY
- SADNESS
- ANXIETY
- WOODY
- BUZZ LIGHTYEAR
- MIGUEL
- ERNESTO DE LA CRUZ
- CARL FREDRICKSON
- REMY
- LIGHTNING MCQUEEN
- NEMO
- DORY
- MR. INCREDIBLE
- MRS. INCREDIBLE
- JAMES P. SULLIVAN
- MIKE WAZOWSKI
- JOE GARDNER
- RED PANDA
- LUCA PAGURO
- WALL-E
Marvel Disney Genesis Cards
- BLACK CAT
- Miles MORALES
- PSYLOCKE
- HUMAN TORCH
- JEAN GREY
- STORM
- DAREDEVIL
- BLACK PANTHER
- KINGPIN
- GHOST RIDER
- VENOM
- WOLVERINE
- CYCLOPS
- THING
- SILVER SURFER
- GHOST-SPIDER
- LUKE CAGE
- BLADE
- GAMBIT
- GALACTUS
- SHANG-CHI
- THANOS
- IRON MAN
- THOR
- CAPTAIN AMERICA
- LOKI
- FALCON
- GAMORA
- HULK
- SCARLET WITCH
- BLACK WIDOW
- ANT-MAN
- STAR-LORD
- GROOT
- HAWKEYE
- WAR MACHINE
- CAPTAIN MARVEL
- NICK FURY
- DOCTOR STRANGE
- SPIDER-MAN
Note that Topps is also planning to release the Topps Finest X-Men ’97 collection, which is a card set inspired by Season 1 of the hit Disney+ animated series. Apparently, each box will include one Refractor Parallel Card and the chance at autograph and original sketch cards. Look for the X-Men collection to hit the Topps website at some point later in January.