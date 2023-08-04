Disney Halloween 2023 Collection: Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's that time of year again! Disney is officially opening up their Halloween Shop for 2023 on August 7th with their new Hocus Pocus Collection, Frightfully Fringe Collection, and Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection. However, they've done a soft launch of sorts that includes new items based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, as well as a random assortment of costumes and Mickey and Minnie Mouse items.

You can preview Disney's Halloween Shop 2023 right here at shopDisney. Again, the first wave of new collections are set to drop at some point on August 7th, so make sure to check in on that date to see what's in-stock. Make sure to jump on those spirit jerseys and other big exclusives before they sell out in your size.

In the meantime, you can check out Disney's new Haunted Mansion collection right here. The first The Nightmare Before Christmas launches for 2023 are available here. The NBX Collection is highlighted by a Jack and Sally spirit jersey ($79.99) and a fancy Dooney & Bourke bag ($248). Note that shipping is free on orders $79+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. While your at it, make sure to check out The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pop wave that was recently released.

Is Haunted Mansion Actually Good?

Disney's new the The Haunted Mansion film is in theaters now, though it is performing poorly at the box office. However, ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely enjoyed his time with the movie. He gave it four out of five stars.

"Unlike the 2003 take on Haunted Mansion, Simien and Dippold's version actually makes great use of the New Orleans setting. Whether it's as a tool to get more supernatural elements into the story or to focus on the city's stunning architecture, New Orleans is made to be a part of this film down to its very foundation," Ridgely said about the new release.

Hocus Pocus Sequels

It took nearly 30 years, but Hocus Pocus did eventually spawn a sequel. 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 saw the return of Midler, Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones, with the characters once again descending on the town of Salem. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ and quickly became the biggest original movie in the streamer's history.

Given the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that a third film is in the works at Disney. Hocus Pocus 3 will be bringing back the director and one of the writers from the hit sequel, with both Anne Fletcher and Jen D'Angelo reportedly returning for the next film.

As of right now, there has been no word as to which characters could appear in Hocus Pocus 3. The Sanderson Sisters are the cornerstone of the franchise, and Hocus Pocus 2 ended up establishing a new trio of main characters. There are also the teens from the original film that didn't make an appearance in the sequel, but could turn up for the third film.