Disney Launches a $9 Toy Flash Sale Today Only

Disney has launched a “Magical Rush” sale that offers a collection of toys for only $9 each. Odds are the hottest items in the collection will be the Classic Dolls from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, Aladdin, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, and The Princess and the Frog. However, there is also a selection of action figures from Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar films.

The problem is that the sale is only valid until 4pm PT (7pm EST) tonight, April 10th. So head on over to shopDisney and take advantage of the $9 deal while you can (use the code RUSH at checkout).

On a related note, Mattel’s Barbie doll celebrating the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) was massively popular when it launched in September of last year, selling out quickly every time new stock was added. It’s been out of stock for the better part of a year at this point, but if you missed it the first time around your second chance is happening right now.

At the time of writing, you can order the Barbie Día de Muertos doll here at Amazon for the standard $75 with shipping slated for April 30th. Another sell out is a certainty, so reserve one while you can. If you miss out this time around, you can always grab one one here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium.

