Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Over the past few weeks we've seen new Disney Halloween-themed fashion collections that include Hocus Pocus, The Haunted Mansion, and The Nightmare Before Christmas themes. Now you can add Mickey Mouse to the lineup thanks to Hot Topic.

The Mickey Mouse Halloween collaboration between Disney and Hot Topic includes hoodies, leggings, t-shirts, shorts, and a skirtall in standard and plus sizes. The styles feature designs that include Mickey Mouse pumpkin treats and Mickey and Minnie in costume. You can shop the entire collection right here at Hot Topic - and keep in mind that everything is 20% off with the code HT20 at checkout. A breakdown of the collection is available below along with a gallery of images.

While you're at it, you might want to check out Disney's own collection of Halloween gear. It includes more fashions, costumes, and accessories that are in line with the Hot Topic collection.

