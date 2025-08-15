Disney Villainous Introduction to Evil Is Only $8 For a Very Limited Time

If you haven’t experienced Ravensburger’s wildly popular Disney Villainous board game lineup, now is a fantastic time. The Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is a streamlined version of the original Disney Villainous: The Worst Takes It All that can be played on its own or combined with other games in the series. It’s designed to be a great starting point for new players to the game (though veterans can also make good use of it), and you can dive in super cheap thanks to Amazon, who currently have the game on sale for only $8.06 (77% off) until the deal is 100% claimed. At the time of writing the deal was 77% claimed, so that should happen sooner rather than later. Read on for additional details.

Introduction to Evil includes simplified rules, a simplified cast of characters (Maleficent, Prince John, Ursula, or Captain Hook), and a rebalanced set of objectives to make the game easier to pick up and faster to play. In the game, you’ll take on the role of one of these classic Disney villains complete with their own unique objective, a custom realm board, and a villain deck full of their own minions, items, and effects. Along the way you’ll encounter iconic heroes like Robin Hood, The Little Mermaid, and Peter Pan, who will try to thwart your plans.

The game includes four villain boards (realms), four detailed villain movers, a villain deck and fate deck for each character, power tokens, a cauldron, and reference cards. Though designed for new players, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil is great for veteran players that would like a version of the game that’s quicker to play and/or one that makes it easier to bring new players in.

Again, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil is available here on Amazon for only $8.06 while the deal lasts. You can check out more games in the Disney Villainous series here on Amazon as well.