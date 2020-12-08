Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears Funko Pops

Remember Disney's 1985 animated television series Adventures of the Gummi Bears? Funko remembers, which is why they've released a series of Pop figures based on the show (which was loosely based on the gummy bear candy). Technically, this is a re-release as the figures first debuted back in January at London Toy Fair 2020 but disappeared from pre-order at some point afterwards.

Now Funko's Gummi Bears Pop figures are back, and we have a better look at them thanks to the new renders pictured here. The wave includes Tummi, Zummi, Gruffi, Sunni, and Cubbi, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

Surely, the absence of Grammi in the Disney Gummi Bears Funko lineup was no accident. Without Grammi, the collection is far from complete, so we have to assume that more figures from the series are in the works.

In other Disney fans Funko Pop news,he highly anticipated Disneyland 65th anniversary Walt Disney and Sleeping Beauty Castle Funko Pop Town Disney Parks exclusive figure was finally released this past weekend, and fans went nuts for it.

Not surprisingly, the figures sold out quickly, but it is still listed here at shopDisney for $39.99 at the time of writing, so there is hope for a restock. It seems as though Disney removes a listing whenever it is completely sold out or discontinued. If you're willing to pay the premium, you can always find it here on eBay.

