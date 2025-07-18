Bob’s Burgers Gets a Super Fun Hedley & Bennett Apron Collection (Exclusive)

Disney and high-end kitchen apparel and accessory company Hedley & Bennett have collaborated to bring fans of Bob’s Burgers a collection that will be perfect for grilling up your own creations. If Looks Could Kale, these new aprons will have you serving up some Rest in Peas Burgers at your next barbecue.

As is always the case with Hedley & Bennett collabs, the Bob’s Burgers collection is loaded with details for fans. It all starts with the Bob’s Burgers Essential Apron, which features “heavy pro-grade canvas construction” and the Belcher family peeking over the hem. Bold yellow and red mustard and ketchup-inspired straps add a pop of color. Then there’s the Bob’s Burgers Denim Essential Apron, which features Georgia blue denim construction, bright red straps with Belcher family icons, and a nod to the the Silent But Hedley & Bennett Burger of the Day, which sounds delicious. (Note that both aprons also feature three pockets for your essential kitchen tools and notebooks filled with burger name puns.) Lastly, there’s the Bob’s Burgers Market Tote, which is basically a luxurious grocery bag version of the denim apron. You can shop the entire collection here at Hedley and Bennett. Read below for official descriptions and prices.

Bob’s Burgers Essential Apron – $120 – See at Hedly & Bennett: “This one’s for Bob’s fans. For the ones who run their kitchen like the namesake restaurant: messily but optimistically, and never giving up on the perfect burger. The Belcher family peeks out from the hem like they’re checking on your progress, while Teddy’s on the reverse backing you up when things get hectic. Deep pockets hold your spatula, your tasting spoon, and that notebook where you write down amazing new burger ideas. Heavy pro-grade canvas construction means this thing can stand up to even the toughest multi-tasking. Like when you’re making dinner and mediating fights about who breathed on whom.”

Bob’s Burgers Denim Essential Apron – $120: See at Hedley & Bennett: “Some aprons scream. Others whisper. This one grumbles affectionately while making the best damn burger you’ve ever had. This Georgia Blue denim beast features tomato red straps that pop with prints of the cast plus embroidery including our exclusive “Silent but Hedley” Burger of the Day—because if you can’t appreciate a bodily-function pun, are you really a Belcher fan? The entire package is tough enough to survive a food fight with the Pesto kids and comfortable enough for those shifts that are so long you contemplate becoming an accountant. But then someone takes their first bite, and suddenly it all makes sense.”

Bob’s Burgers Market Tote – $85: See at Hedley & Bennett: “This isn’t just a tote. It’s a mobile monument to everyone who’s ever believed in their weird little dream despite the universe’s aggressive indifference. Emblazoned with a burger that would make Bob weep with pride (or just weep), this Georgia Blue denim hauler is ready for whatever fresh hell the grocery store has in store. Those dandelion and tomato straps? They’re not just colors — they’re a meditation on mustard and ketchup, the yin and yang of condiments, the eternal dance of… okay, they’re just nice straps. But this tote gets it. It knows you’re one “Mom, can we stop at the craft store?” away from completely losing it. Yet here you are, bag in hand, ready to face another day. Bob would be proud. Or tired. Probably tired.”



