Dragon Ball Crocs: Here’s Where to Get Them On February 25

Crocs have been leveling up their pop culture game lately. The clog company has been collaborating with different movie and anime IPs, creating new shoes inspired by different fandoms and this time they’ve chosen the incredibly iconic Dragon Ball. Crocs is set to launch 2 new Croc shoes on February 25th – the Kakkarot-inspired Dragon Ball Z x Crocs Classic Clog “Goku” and the saiyan-ified Dragon Ball Z x Crocs Echo Clog “Vegeta”. The two shoes show off some of the outfits and the attitudes of the characters near the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, hence why Vegeta’s is heavily inspired by his Saiyan armor. The Dragon Ball Z Jibbitz 5-Pack also features the characters during the Frieza Saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Goku Clog will be priced at $69.99, and the Vegeta Echo Clog will be priced at $89.99. Again, these shoes will drop on February 25th, but you can head to the Crocs website now to sign up for the waitlist, though we don’t recommend relying on it to inform you about the drop on time. We also recommend having all of your account information ready to go ahead of time. That said, you should also be able to find these here at Footlocker and here at Champs on launch day at around 7am PT / 10am ET.

Dragon Ball Daima and the Super Saiyan 4 Transformation

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for Dragon Ball Daima’s anime episode, “Betrayal,” stop reading now.

For fans of the series, Super Saiyan 4 might be a touchy subject. The awesome transformation, which sees Goku regain some of his monkey qualities like a tail, a furry body, long hair, and an extra cocky attitude, was erased once Dragon Ball GT had been deemed non-canonical. That loss was hard on DBZ fans. But Dragon Ball Daima just fixed that mistake.

Comicbook’s Evan Valentine breaks down the scene for us where Adult Goku transforms:

“… Son Goku recreates the scene where he first introduces Super Saiyan 3 to Majin Buu in the final major arc of Dragon Ball Z. In showing off the Super Saiyan levels to Gomah, he doesn’t stop with three but instead reveals that he can still access the power of Super Saiyan 4 whenever he wants. In unleashing his ultimate form for Daima, Goku is looking to bring the anime to a close as the final and twentieth episode will air later this month and will bring the Z-Fighters’ adventure in the Demon Realm to a close.”

Although this version has some red hair, it’s pretty darn close to the original. And Goku looks great with red hair! Hopefully one day Vegeta can get there again too.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Dragon Ball news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!