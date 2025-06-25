Dragon Ball GT Gets a Huge Wave of Funko Pops With SS4 Goku and Flocked Vegeta Exclusives

Dragon Ball has been having a moment recently, what with the recent anime Dragon Ball Diama receiving great reviews and Dragon Ball Sparking Zero reinvigorating the gamers. While not the number one series in the franchise (that rank belongs to Z, obviously), Dragon Ball GT still holds up, and the inclusion of one of the coolest transformations in the franchise, Super Saiyan 4, means GT will always hold a place in our hearts. Funko obviously felt the same way as they’ve given us some incredible Pops this week.

The two exclusives from Funko and Chalice Collectibles give us a Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Pop Plus) and a Flocked SS4 Vegeta that also includes a glow-in-the-dark Chase option. The main wave is also pretty spectacular with an SS4 Gogeta, SS4 Goku, SS4 Vegeta, Android 17, and a 6-inch Super Yi-Shinron. You can pre-order all of the commons here at Entertainment Earth and they will be available here on Amazon soon. Details on the exclusives can be found below, and you can keep tabs on all of this week’s best Funko Pop drops right here.

Buy New Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops Buy at Entertainment Earth Buy at Hot Topic

Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Goku Funko Pop! Plus Vinyl Figure – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure with Glow-in-the-Dark Chase – Chalice Collectible Exclusive / See here at Chalice Collectibles

/ See here at Chalice Collectibles Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Goku Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Dragon Ball GT Super Android 17 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Dragon Ball GT Super Yi-Shinron Funko Super 6-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Goku Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Dragon Ball Diama, the newest Dragon Ball anime to entire the franchise, brought back the legendary Super Saiyan 4 transformation much to fans’ delight. And obviously longtime Goku English-Dub voice actor Sean Schemmel knocked it out of the park with some insane transformation. Comicbook’s own Adam Gonzales said that, “beyond the initial transformation, we see a lot of bestial and guttural energy from Goku, and by extension, Schemmel.” And “bestial” and “guttural” are exactly the words I’d use to describe the original SS4 transformation scream from Dragon Ball GT. Although things are changing in the Dragon Ball universe, it’s nice that that stayed the same.

