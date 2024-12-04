Dragon Ball Super: Broly Funko Pops Are Up For Pre-Order

Funko has just released all new Funko Pops based on the 2018 anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The last film done in 2D animation, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was loved by the Dragon Ball community. It gave us all new character outfits and looks, new transformations, and new fights: all things that the Dragon Ball fans love. The newest drop from Funko features Broly, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Kid Goku, Cheelai, and a 6-inch Super Saiyan Broly. That’s basically all you could ever want from this movie (even though Goku and Vegeta in their snow suits would’ve been nice, too).

A breakdown of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly Funko Pop collection can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. with the exception of the exclusives, which are highlighted in the list.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Broly Funko Pop: Broly, the strongest Saiyan that Goku and Vegeta have ever run into!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Cheelai Funko Pop: A former soldier of the Freiza force.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gogeta Funko Pop: The combination of Goku and Vegeta done through the Fusion Dance, a last chance effort to defeat Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSG Vegeta Funko Pop: Vegeta has reached the levels that only Goku had before – he's become the Super Saiyan God!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Goku (Kid) Funko Pop: A rare look at kid Goku in his original Saiyan armor.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly SS Broly 6-Inch Funko Pop: "The Legendary Super Saiyan! Broly is one of the hardest battles Goku has ever had, and once he goes Super Saiyan… that could be it for Goku!

Funko Shop Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSGSS Gogeta Funko Pop w/ Glow Chase: Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta was the strongest these two fighters had ever become. See at the Funko Shop

Funko Shop Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Broly Broly Funko Pop: Enraged Broly See at the Funko Shop

Chalice Collectibles Exclusive! Dragon Ball Super: Broly Super Saiyan God Vegeta Funko Pop w/ Glow Chase: Super Saiyan God Vegeta stands proudly in his Saiyan stance! / See at Chalice Collectibles

Super Saiyan God Vegeta stands proudly in his Saiyan stance! / See at Chalice Collectibles You can check out all of the new Funko Pop drops for this week right here.

Fans would agree that Dragon Ball Super: Broly was one of the better additions to the Dragon Ball film canon. Unfortunately for now, the Dragon Ball Super manga and anime remains on hold. For now, we’ll have to focus our DB energies on Dragon Ball Daima, and hope that eventually new stories will be added to the Super timeline.



