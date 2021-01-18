Dungeons & Dragons Deals: Candlekeep Mysteries and Tasha's Cauldron of Everything are 40% Off

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons fans who have not ordered Tasha's Cauldron of Everything or pre-ordered the brand new Candlekeep Mysteries will be happy to know that both books are currently 40% off on Amazon. This is the first discount for the Candlekeep Mysteries anthology, which was announced last week. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything has been up and down in recent weeks, but the discount brings the book back down to an all-time low.

We'll start with Candlekeep Mysteries, which you can pre-order here on Amazon for $29.97. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, which will be around the March 16th release date. Odds are this will be the max discount, but if it does go any lower during the pre-order period, you'll automatically get the upgrade.

Candlekeep Mysteries is a D&D anthology that collects 17 adventures that are tied to a book discovered in the iconic Candlekeep library. The adventures are mini, standalone affairs for characters that range from Level 1 to Level 16. This means that DMs can run them with minimal prep or easily drop them into an existing Forgotten Realms campaign.

The book includes a map of Candlekeep with "detailed descriptions of the various locations, characters, and creatures that reside within it."

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

As for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, it's the second major ruleset expansion for the Fifth Edition of D&D behind Xanathar's Guide to Everything in 2017. It contains 22 new subclasses, new character customization options, and more. At the time of writing, Amazon has Tasha's Cauldron of Everything on sale right here for $29.97 (40% off)

You can get a detailed breakdown of what's new in Tasha's Caultron of Everything right here. A quick, official guide to the new additions is available below.

"The wizard Tasha, whose great works include the spell Tasha's hideous laughter, has gathered bits and bobs of precious lore during her illustrious career as an adventurer. Her enemies wouldn't want these treasured secrets scattered across the multiverse, so in defiance, she has collected and codified these tidbits for the enrichment of all."

EXPANDED SUBCLASSES. Try out subclass options for every Dungeons & Dragons class, including the artificer, which appears in the book.

MORE CHARACTER OPTIONS. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything introduces a host of class features and feats, plus straightforward rules for modifying a character's racial traits and customizing their origin.

INTRODUCING GROUP PATRONS. Whether you're part of the same criminal syndicate or working for an ancient dragon, each group patron option comes with its own perks and types of assignments.

SPELLS, ARTIFACTS & MAGIC TATTOOS. Discover more spells, as well as magic tattoos, artifacts, and other magic items for your campaign.

EXPANDED RULES OPTIONS. Try out rules for sidekicks, supernatural environments, natural hazards, and parleying with monsters, and gain guidance on running a session zero.

A PLETHORA OF PUZZLES. Ready to be dropped into any D&D adventure, puzzles of varied difficulty await your adventurers, complete with traps and guidance on using the puzzles in a campaign.

