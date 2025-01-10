Elden Ring Blade of Miquella S.H.Figuarts Figure Looks Amazing

Tamashii Nations has released an all-new S.H.Figuarts action figure, this time from the wildly popular video game Elden Ring, and it’s none other than Malenia, Blade of Miquella, one of the most iconic and challenging bosses in the game. The figure measures approximately 7 1/2-inches tall and includes a large prosthetic sword as well as a wired-filled cloak that can be posed along with your figure. If you’re looking to add the Blade of Miquella to your collection, head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order the figure. It’s currently listed for $144.99 with an estimated arrival set for September 2025. Shipping is free and you won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep. Additional details can be found below, including a gallery of images.

Elden Ring Malenia Blade of Miquella S.H.Figuarts Action Figure: $144.99 / “Malenia comes with 2x replacement hand parts, prosthetic hand sword parts (with right wrist part), replacement slit skirt, and an exclusive pedestal.” / Estimated Arrival Date: September 2025 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

An Elden Ring spin-off game is currently accepting sign-ups for its play tests. Elden Ring Nightreign is an online co-op game that allows players to fight new and old enemies from the Elden Ring universe together. Players get to choose between 8 different playable character types with unique and special abilities. The playtest sessions will start on February 14th and run until February 16th with three-hour windows open on each day. Unfortunately for any PC players, these playtests will only be available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. So any PC players or players on previous generation systems will have to wait until the game officially releases to try it out. Check out the graphic below to see the play test schedule, and head here to sign-up.

The scheudle for the first elden ring nightreign tests.

What is Elden Ring Nightreign?

The 3-player co-op Elden Ring game is a stand-alone entry into the universe, unlike Shadow of the Erdtree. Read below for the official synopsis.

“Players take on the night together in an all-new experience from the team at FromSoftware. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of ELDEN RING. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing map, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide.



“At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the ELDEN RING universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.”