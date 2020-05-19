Friends: The Official Cookbook Has Arrived With the Moist Maker Recipe You Crave

Friends fans are undoubtedly very excited about the upcoming reunion on HBO Max. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed filming, so a release date for the special hasn't been announced. That means it's possible that your Friends reunion watch party could be headlined by recipes that you prepared from the very first official Friends cookbook, which is slated to be released in September.

The cookbook contains over 90 recipes from chef Amanda Yee that are inspired by key food moments in the Friends 10 season run. This includes appetizers, main courses, drinks, and desserts such as Monica's Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel's Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew," Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, and the Ross Gellar Thanksgiving leftover sandwich specialty - The Moist Maker.

If you would like a...taste of what the book has in store, Insight Editions has given us a look at two recipes from the book - the Just for Joey Fries Board (which immortalizes Joey’s horrible date in "The One with the Birth Mother" where we learn that "Joey doesn’t share food.") and Joey's beloved Meatball Sub (the epic sandwich Joey spills on Chandler during their police ride along in "The One with the Ride-Along"). Both recipes are are pictured below.

Pre-orders for Friends: The Official Cookbook are live here on Amazon for $29.99 with shipping slated for September 22nd. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur. Odds are the book will get a substantial discount during the pre-order period - when it does happen, you'll be covered.

