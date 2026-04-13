Hasbro Reveals Transformers: Age of the Primes Commander Class Armada Jetfire — Here’s How to Pre-Order

If you grew up watching Jetfire tear across the sky in Transformers: Armada—or, really, if you watched Transformers at all—you already know how exciting this news is. Hasbro has officially revealed the Transformers: Age of the Primes Commander Class Armada Jetfire. And yes, it’s every bit as glorious as it sounds.

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Let’s break down what you’re looking at, and more importantly, how to make sure one lands on your shelf.

What Is the Age of the Primes Line, Anyway?

Age of the Primes is Hasbro’s love letter to the fans who grew up in the early 2000s. The line is built around premium, collector-focused figures that honor some of the most iconic characters from across the Transformers multiverse, with the detail and scale that makes your inner ten-year-old absolutely lose it.

Commander Class is the top tier of the mainline assortment, sitting above Voyager and Leader Class in terms of size, complexity, and overall shelf presence. In other words, this isn’t a figure you’re tossing in a toy bin. This is a display piece (though playing with it is absolutely acceptable, too!).

The Figure Itself: What We Know

The Commander Class Armada Jetfire pulls directly from his Transformers: Armada roots, with that big, blocky, lovably chunky aesthetic that made him so distinct from the sleeker G1 designs.

The 8-inch figure converts from robot to space shuttle mode in 41 steps (!!) and can be combined with the Armada Optimus Prime figure (sold separately) to make Jet Optimus.

This is a large-scale figure with impressive jet mode accuracy, significant articulation for a Commander Class release, and the kind of paint and sculpt work that collectors should expect from this tier. Not to make the obvious sound profound, but… it just looks SO cool.

If you were a fan of the Mini-Con gimmick from the original Armada toyline, there are details here that are going to hit you right in the nostalgia. Oh… and those Mini-Cons? There are literally THREE that come with Jetfire: Mini-Con Astroscope, Mini-Con Skyblast, and Mini-Con Payload, which can be combined to make the Requiem Blaster.

How to Pre-Order Armada Jetfire

Commander Class figures typically retail in the $74.99 to $99.99 range, which isn’t exactly pocket change. Jetfire, specifically, comes in flying high at the $99.99 tag. But for a figure of this size, complexity, and collector pedigree? It’s a fair ask.

If you’re already deep into the Age of the Primes collection, this is a no-brainer addition. If you’re new to the line, Armada Jetfire is a fantastic, investment-worthy entry point.

Pre-orders go live through HasbroPulse.com on April 13 at 1 p.m. ET, with other major retailers to follow shortly thereafter. The figure itself will be available in fall 2026.

Hasbro delivering Armada Jetfire at Commander Class scale, with the Age of the Primes treatment, feels like such a win for the fandom. Can we ever have enough of these Transformers? I don’t think so.

Other Age of the Primes Figures Worth Snagging

Can’t wait until fall? Build out your Transformers: Age of the Primes collection with these other figures, available now: