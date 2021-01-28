Funko's Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary Pop Figure Wave is Live

Disney's mind-bending animated classic Alice in Wonderland was released in 1951, which means that the film is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Not one to miss an occasion such as this, Funko and Disney have launched a collection of new Pop figures that mark this milestone at Funko Fair 2021. Not surprisingly, Funko went big with the wave.

The common figures in the Alice in Wonderland 70th anniversary Funko Pop lineup include the Queen of Hearts with a tiny King buddy, the White Rabbit, March Hare, Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat with a translucent tail, and Alice curtsying. Special releases inlclude a Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum 2-pack and an Alice With Flowers Deluxe Pop. All of these Pop figures are available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

Naturally, there are also some exclusive Pop figures to collect in the new Alice in Wonderland wave (pictured below). This includes a White Rabbit Pop and Tee and Alice falling down the rabbit hole Pop at Target, a jumbo-sized Cheshire Cat at Walmart, and Alice with the drink me bottle at BoxLunch. Many of the exclusives weren't available at the time of writing, but they should go up for pre-order in the links provided soon.

There's a good chance that the Alice in Wonderland Pop lineup will be biggest release of Funko Fair's Disney day, so grab them while you can. Disney and Funko are fond of anniversary Pop figure releases, and they are always super popular.

You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Fair 2021 releases right here via our master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.