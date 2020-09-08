Funko's Disneyland 65th Anniversary Pop Wave 2 is Live

Earlier this month, Funko and Disney launched the first wave of Pop figures in celebration of Disneyland's 65th anniversary. We didn't have wait long for wave 2. Indeed, the happiest place on Earth has several new Pop figures in its collection, including a Peter Pan Pop Ride, a Minnnie Mouse with Dumbo Pop Ride, and a Mr. Toad with spinning eyes. Below you'll find the complete breakdown complete with pre-order links:

If the Pop figures above sell out, keep in mind that you'll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth later today, September 8th. They'll also arrive here at Hot Topic around 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight. These figures haven't been officially announced by Funko at the time of writing, so additional exclusives might be announced. If that happens, we'll update with the new additions.

As for the first wave of Disneyland 65th anniversary Funko Pops, the Castle With Mickey Pop Town was the hot ticket item, which is why it sold out quickly in many places - including Amazon. However, you can still grab one if you know where to look.

At the time of writing, the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Castle with Mickey Pop! Town is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for January. BoxLunch also has them in presale for $32.90. However, demand has pushed the ship date back from September to December / January, so you'll want to grab yours sooner rather than later.

Note that a Walt Disney variant of the Castle Pop Town was also announced. It appears to be a Disney Parks exclusive, which means that it should turn up here at shopDisney at some point in the future. Stay tuned.

