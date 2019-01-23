Funko’s Colonel Sanders KFC Pop Figure is Live

Funko’s Ad Icons Pop figures are always popular, and we expect that their Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders Pop will be one of the most highly coveted figures ever produced for the series. In fact, you might want to grab two – one for your collection and one that can join you while you enjoy a $5 Fill Up. It will probably get pretty greasy.

Head on over to Amazon right now and reserve the standard version featuring the Colonel holding a bucket of finger lickin’ good fried chicken before they sell out (shipping is slated for March 1st). The figure is also live at Pop in a Box and we expect it will hit Entertainment Earth at some point today, January 23rd. If you’re feeling lucky, an exclusive version of Colonel Sanders holding a cane will be live at the Funko Shop starting at 11am PST (2pm EST). They will sell out in seconds, so odds of getting one are slim. However, they will likely end up on eBay shortly after the sale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release of the KFC Colonel Sanders Pop figure is such a momentous event that Funko CEO Andrew Perlumtter made an official comment about it:

“It’s great to offer fans a beloved figurine that has captured the heartsand stomachs ofconsumers across the world,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Funko president. “Colonel Sanders’ name and image have been synonymous with the fried chicken restaurant since its inception and we are excited to honor his influence on pop culture.”

On a related note, Funko had one of it’s biggest product release days ever this week thanks to London Toy Fair 2019. If you missed it, all of the releases are listed with pre-order links right here. However, you might want to jump on the most popular items first in case they sell out or go on backorder. These items include:

• Funko’s Batman 80th Anniversary Collection

• Funko’s Disney The Little Mermaid Collection (With 10-inch Ursula)

• ‘Lord of the Rings’ Witch-King With Fellbeast Funko Pop Rides Figure

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Pop Figures

• Funko’s New Dragon Ball Z Pop Figures

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.