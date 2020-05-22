Funko Launches Coronavirus Frontline Worker Pop Figures, Donates to GlobalGiving



Funko has made countless comic book superhero Pop figures over the years, but their latest collection honors the real-life heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four Pop figures honoring doctors and nurses are live now, and Funko is releasing the collection alongside a donation to GlobalGiving.

The Hospital Worker Pop figures include two male and two female designs in masks, which can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for October. As noted, Funko has made a donation along with the collection, which is detailed in the official statement below:

"In association with this collection, Funko has made a donation to GlobalGiving, the first and largest global crowdfunding community that connects nonprofits, donors, and companies in nearly every country around the world. GlobalGiving makes it possible for local organizations to access the funding, tools, training, and support they need to become more effective at making our world a better place."

The Hospital Workers Pops aren't the only figures Funko has released for a good cause. Recently, Funko partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection includes Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops in a delightful rainbow color. They also appear to be translucent, which makes them even more stunning. Pre-orders are live now via the following links with shipping slated for July (all of the Pops are currently buy one, get one 50% off):

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."

