Funko Launches a Disney Archives Mickey Mouse Pop Figure 5-Pack

Funko 5-pack releases are exceedingly rare. In fact, a Disney Store Europe exclusive Captain America Civil War Pop pack in 2016 and a Funko Shop exclusive Flocked Fraggle Rock collection in 2018 have been the only major releases in the category to date. That is, until they announced this delightful Walt Disney Archives 50th anniversary Mickey Mouse 5 Pop pack today.

The Pop figures feature various versions of Mickey Mouse over his 90 year history, with each Pop figure "drawing" the next. From left to right, the collection includes Plane Crazy Mickey, Classic Mickey, Sorcerer Mickey, Beanstalk Mickey, and just plain Mickey Mouse. The set is an Amazon exclusive that can be pre-ordered here for $49.99 with shipping slated for August 30th. You can check out an image of the packaging below.

Funko notes that the individual Mickey Mouse figures will be sold separately at a later date, though the 5-pack includes the Walt Disney Archives 50th anniversary commemorative base in addition to the collectible packaging. We're glad that Funko chose to release these as a single set as opposed to the year-long timed releases that they're doing with the Avengers Assemble and the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base series.

On a related note, Funko recently released Spooky Vampire Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures, which are based on costumes you might see Mickey and Minnie sporting at Disney Parks around Halloween. Pre-orders are available via the links below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.