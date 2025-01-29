Funko Drops 4 New Gwenverse Marvel Pops

Gwen Stacy tried out being Spider-Man, but now she’s ready to put her own twist on some other superheroes. The latest drop from Funko is inspired by the 2022 comic book series Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse (Amazon) written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Jodi Nishijima. In its pages, Gwen Stacy gets to explore different hero’s abilities through a multiverse story. In this Funko drop, Gwen takes on the mantle of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Wolverine. In my opinion, Iron Gwen’s design is the most unique, with a cool yellow faceplate and her blonde hair flowing past the helmet, though the whole line looks fantastic. Each of these Pops will be available to pre-order today, January 29th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Head below for additional details.

Funko Pop Marvel Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse – Captain America Gwen: An orphaned Gwen Stacey begins reading Samantha Wilson Captain America comics and from there works to create her own Super Soldier serum, becoming Captain America herself!

Funko Pop Marvel Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse – Gwenverine: The most violent Gwen yet! Will Gwenverine be too crazy to be stopped?

Funko Pop Marvel Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse – Iron Gwen: Real name Toni Stacey, this Gwen variant knows her way around an Iron suit, and like I said above, it looks pretty sweet!

Funko Pop Marvel Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse – Thorgwen: Also known as Gwendolyn Janus, Thorgwen is able to wield the magical Mjolnir!

Spider-Gwen is officially in the Main Marvel Universe

While Gwen has spent some time in many different universes, as you can tell above, it seems the Spider-Ghost has found her permanent home in Earth-616. Writer Stephanie Phillips met with Comicbook to discuss why Gwen has run to Earth-616, in the new comic series Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider.

“I can tell you that the conclusion of the next arc will start to give you the real answer for Gwen’s relocation, but we have been leaving clues along the way since issue 1.” Phillips continues with, “I think the answer might actually be somewhat unexpected, which is why no one has guessed it yet. When Marvel asked me to consider Gwen relocating to Earth-616, this was honestly the very first thing I pitched and wanted to do with the series, and I’m really excited that everyone was so on board with it. I think it will help us take Gwen in a direction we haven’t seen before and challenge her in an all-new way.” Read Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider Vol. 1 on Amazon here.