Funko Drops Agatha All Along Wiccan and Death Funko Pops

The final two episodes of Agatha All Along aired last week and the Witches’ Road has now come to an end. Even though we’re sad the show is over, that means we can now add these characters to our collections with new Funko Pops! The lineup includes Billy, AKA Wiccan, the powerful witch and son of another powerful witch, Wanda Maximoff, and the terrifying but charismatic Rio, AKA Death!

What’s really cool is these two Pops take the looks of these characters and amplify them in Pop form. Both Billy Maximoff and Rio/Death are recognizable and stylish. We’re hoping other members of the Coven will eventually be made into Pops too, but for now, we’re happy to have these ones (plus Agatha of course).These two Pops are each going for $11.99. You can grab them from Entertainment Earth here and over here at Amazon.

Agatha All Along Wiccan Funko Pop! Agatha All Along Death Funko Pop!

Spoilers Ahead for Agatha All Along.

The sequel series to the popular Disney+ show WandaVision, Agatha All Along has taken us for quite a ride since it started back in September. With magic, spells, lost souls, and even the literal incarnation of Death, Agatha All Along has definitely brought excitement. The two-part finale, which aired on October 30th, took us through the (eventually cyclical) Witches’ Road, ending in a sacrificial death from our beloved Agatha. She doesn’t stay dead for long though – the spiritual form of Agatha arises again to help Billy on his mission – to find his brother Tommy, whose soul they’ve brought back to the land of the living – much like Billy’s was before.

Agatha All Along was a great ride, and fans of the series would agree that it’s one of the better Marvel Disney+ shows, making its predecessor proud. Having a cast of characters that were interesting and new, balanced by Marvel Comic backstory and characters we already recognize and love are just some of the ways that Agatha has worked for its audience. We’re hoping that Disney can continue the streak with their next original series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. For now, all we can do is wait while we see what Disney has in store for us.



