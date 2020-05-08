Funko's Former E3 2020 Exclusive Pop Figures are Live

The Entertainment Software Association officially canceled the E3 2020 over coronavirus concerns, and no online event is planned to replace it. Still, the show goes on for Funko and GameStop, who have launched the Pop figures that would have been show exclusives. Pops in the collection draw from The Witcher 3, Skyrim, Diablo, Borderlands 3, and Fortnite.

Below you'll find the complete lineup of former E3 Pop figures complete with links where they can be pre-ordered. Based GameStop's product images, it doesn't appear as though they will carry an E3 sticker. All of the figures are sporting a basic GameStop exclusive sticker, with the exception of Tyrael, which includes a Funko Insider Club GameStop sticker.

If you're game to pick up all of these Pops, GameStop is selling the entire collection in a bundle right here for $66.99. Shipping for the bundle and the individual figures is slated for May 26th.

While you're Pop shopping at GameStop, you might want to drop in on the huge flash sale that they're running on pre-owned games and clothing. It's only good until the end of the day today, May 8th.

