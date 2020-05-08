Pre-Owned Games Get a Massive One-Day Sale at GameStop

GameStop has launched a series of one-day only sales for May 8th, 2020 that are headlined by a deal on pre-owned games that offers up to 50% off titles priced under $19.99 depending on how many titles you buy. The collection includes games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Assassin's Creed Origins, which are in demand right now thanks to the impending release of the MK11 Aftermath expansion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

GameStop's pre-owned game sale features hundreds of titles for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch priced at $19.99 or less. If you buy 2 pre-owned games you'll get an additional 20% off. Buy 3 pre-owned games, get 30% off. Buy 4 pre-owned games, get 40% off. Finally, if you buy 5 pre-owned games under $19.99, you'll get 50% off. Indeed - 5 popular games for $50 is a pretty fantastic deal, so head on over to GameStop and shop the sale before the countdown timer hits zero. Shipping is free on orders over $35.

In addition to the sale on pre-owned games, GameStop is also running a buy 2 get 2 free sale on their entire collection of clothing and accessories. You can also buy any controller (new or pre-owned) and get 50% off chargers or cables.

Again, all three of these flash sales are only good until the end of the day today, May 8th.

