Funko Reveals Cool Runnings Pops (Exclusive)

Funko Fair has been filled with fan-favorite franchises, including Marvel, Star Wars, WWE, and more, and we're happy to add another delightful Disney fave to the mix. We've got your exclusive first look at Funko's newest addition to their Pop lineup, which happens to be the beloved Disney film Cool Runnings. As you can see in the images below, Funko is bringing two faves from Cool Runnings to Pop life in Sanka Coffie and Irv Blitzer, and both are going to be highly coveted by fans.

Doug E. Doug's Sanka Coffie's Pop features the character in his sled suit all read for competition, and the best part is that he comes with egg in hand. Sanka's egg was part of a tradition before every race, as Sanka asked the team to kiss it before each race, and the fact that it's here is kind of amazing.

(Photo: Funko)

Next up is John Candy's Irv Blitzer, the disgraced former Olympic Champion that helps the team train and get to the Olympics. The Irv Blitzer Pop features the trademark red, yellow, green, and black beanie Candy wore during the film, as well as the black jacket, and you can check it out in the image below.

(Photo: Funko)

Both Cool Runnings Pops will be available to pre-order here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth at some point today, January 25th. You can check out all of the latest reveals from Funko Fair right here!

“Funko is always discovering new ways to surprise and delight our fans by bringing the best of pop culture directly to them. Funko Fair is all about virtually showcasing the newest products that our incredible creative team has been working on for the past several months,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “This is a terrific opportunity to usher in 2021 with a fresh slate of consumer products that celebrate imagination and pop culture.”

Cool Runnings is directed by Jon Turteltaub and stars Malik Yoba, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Leon Robinson, John Candy, Raymond J. Barry, Peter Outerbridge, and Bertina Macaulay. You can find the official description below.

"With few resources and virtually no clue about winter sports, it's an uphill course for this troupe from the tropics who are sliding on thin ice as they go for the gold in Calgary, Canada. Refusing to let anything stand in their way, these four Jamaicans enlist the help of a down-and-out ex-champion American slider named Irv. Based on a true story."

What do you think of Funko's Cool Runnings Pops? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Funko with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.